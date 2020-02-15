Intrathecal Pumps Market to Reach an Estimated Value of 264.8 million by 2020

The report on intrathecal pumps market analyzes the current as well as future prospects and various facets of the market in detail. Intrathecal infusion pumps are used to deliver therapeutic doses of drugs for pain and spasticity, into a patient’s body, particular in the spine at a precisely controlled rate. The global intrathecal pumps market has witnessed significant growth in the past due to worldwide increase in number of patients with chronic pain and cancer pain. This report provides an in-depth and comprehensive analysis of the global intrathecal pumps market. The research covers current as well as future prospects of the market globally. It includes an exhaustive executive summary, which covers a market snapshot that provides information of various segments such as applications (pain and spasticity) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

For the research on this topic, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders within intrathecal pumps market, which was supplemented by extensive secondary research. The market assessment and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) and number of procedures for each segment of intrathecal pumps market have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global intrathecal pumps market and each sub-segment, for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Growth rates for each segment within the global intrathecal pumps market have been determined after thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, regulatory requirements.

The intrathecal pumps market is segmented based on major applications into two categories: pain and spasticity management. The market for these applications has been extensively analyzed based on the safety, and efficacy of the procedure, and sales revenue of the devices as well as geographic presence. According to our estimates, in 2013, the pain management application accounted for largest share in the global intrathecal pumps market and is expected to grow more in the near future. Each application of intrathecal pumps has been further segmented into four major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also includes the market size and forecast for the U.S. and Canada in North America.

Along with the overall intrathecal pumps market, the report also studies the market size and forecast for each segment with respect to all four regions, for the period 2012 to 2020 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario and governmental regulations in these regions. In the market overview section of the report on intrathecal pumps market, a detailed qualitative analysis of the major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis of drugs administered intrathecally have been discussed. This section of the report also market share analysis in 2013 for the major drugs used for intrathecal administration to treat pain and spasticity.

The study also suggests a list of recommendations that is likely to help service providers in decision making process, establish a strong presence and increase market share in the market. These recommendations are based on the observed trends and dynamics of the intrathecal pumps market. The report also profiles major players in the intrathecal pumps market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major players covered in this report are Medtronic, Inc., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Flowonix, Inc., Arrow International, Inc. and Tricumed GmbH.