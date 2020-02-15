The report “Jet Lag Treatment Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Jet lag is a physiological disorder that occurs when the human body gets shifted into a new time zone. This term is commonly used to address all the problems encountered by travelers while flying across several time zones. This disorder is called a “jet” lag as it merely occurs following a rapid air travel. Majority of symptoms of jet lag occurs largely due to the changed or disrupted sleep schedule while adapting to a new time zone. As our body follows a cycle called circadian rhythm that is generally the cycle of sleeping at night and being awake in daytime, any disruption in the circadian rhythm would lead to a disturbed internal clock. A hormone called melatonin is responsible to initiate sleep at bedtime.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12203

Introduction of novel herbal medications and natural products has been a new trend in the jet lag treatment market. Jet lag treatment has complicated and expensive treatment procedure. Patients get medications from the hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales, thereby minimizing the jet lag effect and adapting to the new time zone. The major symptoms of jet lag includes feeling tired and exhausted, feeling giddy or light-headed, being less coordinated than usual, poorer performance in sports in case of athletes and having difficulty staying awake, insomnia, lack of concentration, constipation, nausea and dehydration. These common symptoms of jet lag related to sleep usually occur when the destination time of traveler is ahead or behind the time at start of their journey. People who are traveling from west to east are more likely to experience jet lag as their time clock gets advanced which is far difficult than time clock getting delayed, thereby bolstering the growth of jet lag treatment market. New technological innovations in jet lag treatment market such as the introduction of wearable light therapy devices, portable light therapy devices allows revenue growth in the jet lag treatment market over the globe. If the symptoms for jet lag treatment are left untreated, they might end up leading to increased occurrence of severe depression and often lead to development of certain types of cancer. On the basis of drug class, the jet lag treatment market has been categorized into prescribed drugs including non-Benzodiazepines and Benzodiazepines; over the counter drugs, melatonin, and herbal and natural products. The non-Benzodiazepines drug class consists of Provigil/ Nuvigil, Zolpidem, Eszopiclone and Zaleplon, whereas, Benzodiazepines drug class includes Flurazepam, Temazepam and Estazolam. Also, over the counter drugs further has been segmented to include Diphenhydramine and Doxylamine. However, these drugs are usually purchased by the end users including athletes, business travelers, cabin crews and pilots and seasonal travelers. Also the drugs to treat jet lag can be obtained from the distribution channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales, and drug stores. The ease in availability of treatment medication would propel the revenue generation for jet lag treatment market.

Rapid increase in the number of air travelers along with minimal side-effects or complications of drugs have been the primary factors driving the jet lag treatment market. Growing adoption of advanced treatment technology including wearable and portable light therapy devices over conventional drugs, increased research and development activities registering positive outcomes of clinical trials are some of the factors fueling the growth of jet lag treatment market. Additionally, rising incidence of disorders associated with circadian rhythm such as jet lag, winter blues, and sleep disorders coupled with rising awareness about advanced light therapy is further anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period. However, high possibilities of drug abuse and addiction, increased rate of taking wrong medications due to misdiagnosis is restraining the growth of jet lag treatment market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12203

The global jet lag treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Drug Class Prescription Drugs Non-Benzodiazepines Provigil/ Nuvigil Zolpidem Eszopiclone Zaleplon Benzodiazepines Flurazepam Temazepam Estazolam OTC (Over the Counter) Drugs Diphenhydramine Doxylamine Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Sales Drug Stores

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of the type of drug class, prescription drugs are dominating the jet lag treatment market followed by the melatonin and other herbal products. Also, rising demand for melatonin and increasing adoption of medical devices including wearable light therapy devices and portable light therapy devices is anticipated to propel the jet lag treatment market over the forecast period.

However, based on end user, business travelers segment shares the largest revenue share in overall jet lag treatment market on the account of increased travelling rate of business executives from one region to another on business trips.

Based on geography, global jet lag treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global jet lag treatment market with largest revenue shares and is anticipated to follow the same trend during the forecast period owing to increasing rate of air travelers in the region specifically in the U.S. However, Asia Pacific followed by Latin America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in global jet lag treatment market on the account of rise in number of health care industries, and increasing government investment to develop modern health care infrastructure.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/12203/jet-lag-treatment-global-market-research-reports

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]