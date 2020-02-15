Manuka Honey Market : Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025
Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Manuka Honey Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
This report studies the global market size of Manuka Honey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Manuka Honey in these regions.
Majorly fuelling the manuka market is wide applications of manuka honey in the food industry, along with considerable medicinal use. Antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory are key properties of manuka honey that sets it apart from traditional honey. Furthermore, high nutrient content of manuka honey, along with increasing practice of replacing sugar with honey fosters the demand for honey. This serves to be a plus to the growth of manuka honey market.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Manuka Honey include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Manuka Honey include
Comvita
Manuka Health
Arataki Honey
Watson & Son
Streamland
Pure Honey New Zealand
KirksBees Honey
Capilano
Natures Way
Market Size Split by Type
UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)
UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)
UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)
UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Digestion & Inflammation Treatment
Wound-care & Skincare Products
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
…
