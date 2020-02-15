Manuka Honey Market : Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

This report studies the global market size of Manuka Honey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Manuka Honey in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Manuka Honey market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.In 2017, the global Manuka Honey market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Manuka Honey market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Majorly fuelling the manuka market is wide applications of manuka honey in the food industry, along with considerable medicinal use. Antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory are key properties of manuka honey that sets it apart from traditional honey. Furthermore, high nutrient content of manuka honey, along with increasing practice of replacing sugar with honey fosters the demand for honey. This serves to be a plus to the growth of manuka honey market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Manuka Honey include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Manuka Honey include

Comvita

Manuka Health

Arataki Honey

Watson & Son

Streamland

Pure Honey New Zealand

KirksBees Honey

Capilano

Natures Way



Market Size Split by Type

UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care & Skincare Products

Other

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1896007

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Manuka Honey market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Manuka Honey market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Manuka Honey manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manuka Honey with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Manuka Honey submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com