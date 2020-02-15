Motion Sickness Treatment Market to Reach Approximately US$ 900.0 Mn by 2026

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market: Overview

Motion sickness is a common condition characterized by a set of symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and fatigue experienced by a person while traveling. It is caused by difference in impulses received by perceived sense of motion by visual senses and vestibular system’s sense of movement. Conflict among those senses result in motion sickness. Motion sickness is estimated to be experienced by around 50% travelers; it is most widely witnessed among children and elderly people. Various prescription and OTC drugs and products are used to treat motion sickness and provide relief from its symptoms. Anticholinergic, antihistamines, and sympathomimetic are the most commonly used medications, while traditional remedies such as herbal medicines, homeopathic medicines, and others are also available as OTC products for treatment of motion sickness.

The global motion sickness treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market has been provided in the overview section. The report provides key insights of the global motion sickness treatment market comprising global pipeline analysis, key mergers and acquisitions, OTC vs. prescription drug market assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Additionally, the competition landscape section comprises competitive matrix, key player’s market footprint by treatment type and region, key competitive business strategies, and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global motion sickness treatment market.

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market: Key Segments

Based on treatment type, the global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented into anticholinergic, antihistamines, and others. The report also offers overview of the global motion sickness treatment market based on oral, transdermal, and other routes of administration. The treatment type segments have been analyzed based on commercially available motion sickness treatment drug and product types, route of administration, and adoption of each treatment type. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of distribution channel, the global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the motion sickness treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Brands, Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharm Co., Ltd., Baxter International, Inc. and Reliefband Technologies LLC.

