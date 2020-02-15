Multi-Cloud Management Market 2019 Research Present a Clear Picture of Development Trend and Forecast with Top Players 2024
Multi-cloud is the use of two or more cloud computing systems at the same time in a sole heterogenous architecture. The deployment model used can be of private, public, or hybrid type or combination of any two or more. It is basically combination of best-suited solutions and services from different cloud vendors, which cater to the needs of an organization at the optimum level. It offers redundancy in case of system failure; offers multiple options of services, applications, & workloads of individuals without conceding on one-size-fits-all solutions; minimizes risk of potential downtime, bandwidth problems, & outage issues; improves geo-presence of an organization; reduces costs; and avoids vendor lock-in. Multi-cloud management platforms or tools help enterprises to manage involved clouds as if they are a single entity. These management software & services reduce complexities of dealing with multiple clouds and offer enterprises an abstraction layer, also known as a single plane of glass which enables users to have a single user interface & a set of APIs to perform common tasks. Such tasks include auto-scaling, provisioning storage, computing, data movement, and management.
The primary factors that drive the growth in multi-cloud management market are uncertainty about single cloud reliability and growth in need to avoid vendor lock-ins. Other factors that fuel the growth include increase in need of process automation, growth in inclination of organizations toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty. However, difficulty in management of multi-cloud system, lack of expertise available to handle multi-cloud management system, and the need to check compliance as different vendors are involved hamper the adoption of multi-cloud management systems. Nonetheless, considerable growth in adoption of hybrid & public cloud, availability of cloud brokerage services, and forward integration among independent service providers to offer SaaS services is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for multi-cloud management solution providers during the forecast period.
The global multi-cloud management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and region. As per component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further categorized into security and risk management, training and consulting, reporting and analytics, cloud automation, migration and integration, support and maintenance, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid cloud. As per application, multi-cloud management market size is segregated into identity and policy management, compliance management, infrastructure and resource management, metering and billing, provisioning, lifecycle management, and others. Industry vertical segment is studied across banking, financial services, and insurance, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, public sector, energy & utilities, and other industry verticals. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Companies profiled in this report include BMC Software, VMWare, IBM, Accenture, CenturyLink, Cisco, Rightscale, Cloudyn, Jamcracker, and Citrix. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.
