Nanopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Nanopharmaceuticals are colloidal particles of 10 to 1,000 nanometers (1 micron) in size. They are widely used in drug delivery. Nanopharmaceuticals are diverse both in their shape and composition and often offer an advantage as compared to their “bulk” counterparts primarily because of size.

There are two types of nanopharmaceuticals: (1) those where the therapeutic molecules are themselves the drug (i.e.,the therapeutic compound itself also functions as its own carrier); and (2) those where the therapeutic molecules are directly coupled (functionalized, entrapped, or coated) to a nanoparticle carrier.

USA is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 8756.7 million USD in 2015. At the same time, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

USA is the largest market of nanopharmaceuticals, which occupies 60.69 percent of global nanopharmaceuticals market share in 2014. It is followed by Europe, which has around 33.37 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and China.

The relatively-mature technology is NanoCrystalsTM, DissCubes® and Nanopure®. The carrier includes nanospheres, nanocapsules, solid lipid nanoparticles, microemulsion, nanoliposome, magnetic nanoparticles, polymeric micelles, dendrimers, and inorganic nanometer carrier.

The global Nanopharmaceuticals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Astrazeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene

Novavax

Stryker

Gilead Sciences

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Samyang Biopharm

Mitsubishi Pharma

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Selecta Biosciences

Par Pharmaceutical

Cerulean Pharma

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Lummy

Segment by Type

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Microemulsion and Nnanoemulsion

Nanosuspension

Segment by Application

Cancer and Tumor

Autoimmune Disorders

Inflammation

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Nanopharmaceuticals Manufacturers

Nanopharmaceuticals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Nanopharmaceuticals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

