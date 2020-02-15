Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carlsberg

Heineken N.V

Bernard Brewery

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Moscow Brewing Company

Suntory

Erdinger Weibbrau

Big Drop Brewing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alcohol Free

Low Alcohol

Segment by Application

Liquor Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Restaurants

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer

1.2 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Alcohol Free

1.2.3 Low Alcohol

1.3 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Liquor Stores

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Supermarkets

1.3.5 Online Stores

1.3.6 Restaurants

1.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Size

1.5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

