Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market Growing at a CAGR of 23.7% From 2014 to 2020

This report studies the global market for NDDS in cancer therapy encompassing three major technologies: embolization particles, liquid embolics and nanoparticles. Each of these technologies has been analyzed in detail from product analysis, market trends, recent developments, future outlook and opportunities, to the competitive landscape. The report provides market size in terms of USD million for each technology for the period 2012 to 2020, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. In addition, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the overall NDDS in cancer therapy market and the segments has also been provided in the report for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. This report includes an elaborate executive summary, which covers a market snapshot representing key findings from the study.

Geographically, the NDDS in cancer therapy market has been classified into four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions along with CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the major factors determining market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with the market attractiveness analysis are discussed in the market overview section of the NDDS in cancer therapy market report.