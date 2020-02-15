Nut Free Cookies Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Chemical Industry 2017 – 2025

A cookie is nothing but a baked snack that is flat and sweet. Its basic ingredient usually consist of flour, sugar and some other type of oil or fat. And it comes in various delicious flavors such as chocolate, strawberries, vanilla favorably. Cookies can be classified into nut cookies and nut free cookies. Nut free cookies are free from nuts, peanuts, gluten and soy. It is available in various flavors and ingredients. Nut free cookies are mostly favorable for people who are suffering from diabetes or obesity. Nuts are most common food usually associated with allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rashes, hives, or inflammation are some of the common side effects. These factors are expected to support nut free cookies market over the forecast period.Nut free cookies market can be segmented into ingredients, end use and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the nut free cookies can be segmented into chocolate nut free cookies, Oatmeal cookies, Gingerbread cookies, Cinnamon cookies and others. Owing to busy lifestyle adopted by the consumers and they being more health conscious, volume share for Oatmeal cookies is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other nut free cookie types.

On the basis of end use, Nut free cookies can be segmented into Households, Food services (HORECA) and commercials (Airlines, Office and other concerned institutions). Among these end users, volume sales for households and commercials has been anticipated to grow. This could be attributed to consumer’s perception of health benefit on having nut free cookies in their regular diet plan.

On the basis of distribution, Nut free cookies can be segmented into direct channel and indirect channel. Indirect channel can be further sub segmented into Modern trade, convenience store, E-retailers and others (Club and specialty store). Nut free cookies has its main distribution flow coming modern trade and convenience store which are easily accessible for target customers. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers is expected to surge the market. On the other hand, Club stores is expected to witness moderate distribution for nut free cookies mainly in North American regions.

The global nut free cookie market has been segmented into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The global Gluten free product market is expected to grow at faster rate in the coming years owing to the rising awareness of its health benefits. Nut free cookies being a gluten free product, will witness its growth in terms of value and volume sales globally. The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the near future owing to the health concerns in the region. North American and Asia Pacific regions are the other two regions where the nut free cookie market is expected to grow at faster rate in the coming years.

Overweight and obesity are the two major risk factors for a number of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. According to WHO, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths in 2015. However in the recent past the consumer are being more conscious about its diet and health. As a result, there is a surge in demand for gluten free, fat free products. Nut free Cookie being a gluten free product has got its own benefits for food allergic consumers especially people suffering from diabetes. This is expected to be major factor driving the nut free cookies market demand among the health conscious consumers.