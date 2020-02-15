Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of Around 3.5% From 2019 to 2027

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Overview

The global opioid tolerance treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug, type of opioid tolerance, route of administration, end-user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global opioid tolerance treatment market.

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Key Segments

The opioid tolerance treatment market has been categorized based on drug, type of opioid tolerance, route of administration, end-user, and region.

In terms of drug, the global market has been segregated into NMDA antagonists, alph2-adrenoceptor agonists, and others. The NMDA antagonists segment has been sub-segmented into ketamine, dextromethorphan, and others. Similarly, the alpha2-adrenoceptor agonists segment has been divided into clonidine, tizanidine, and others.

In terms of type of opioid tolerance, the global opioid tolerance treatment market has been bifurcated into innate tolerance and acquired tolerance.

Based on route of administration, the global market has been segmented into enteral, parenteral, and others.

In terms of end-user, the global opioid tolerance treatment market has been classified into hospitals & Ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and others.

Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends & developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segments for the period from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue valued in US $ Mn, considering 2018 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2019 to 2027 with market size estimations.

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global opioid tolerance treatment market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

These regions have been further sub-divided into major countries and sub-regions. Current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2017 to 2027, with their CAGR (%) for the period from 2019 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The global opioid tolerance treatment report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players identified in this report include

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Aurobindo Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Zydus Cadila

Each of these players have been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

