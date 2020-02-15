Organic Inks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Organic Inks Market: Overview

Ink is a liquid or paste that contains pigments or dyes and is used to color a surface in order to produce an image, text, or design. Ink is used for drawing or writing with a pen, brush, or quill. Organic ink is a type of ink that contains organic pigments in their formulations. Organic pigments made from natural sources have been utilized for centuries. They are synthesized from aromatic hydrocarbons. These are compounds containing structures of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms attached that are formed in closed rings. Organic pigments include azo pigments, phthalocyanine, and quinacridone, which contain a nitrogen group. They account for most of the organic red, orange, and yellow pigments. Organic inks are more easily bio-degradable than classic mineral inks, and therefore, better for the environment at the printing facility. Organic inks are not only eco-friendly, but they also offer technical advantages. The highly concentrated organic inks are very fast-setting, have superior oxidative drying properties, and result in extremely sharp results. Organic inks are available in a brilliant spectrum of colors, including fluorescent, metallic, phosphorescent, and thermochromic. They use an epoxy-based formula that contains no heavy metals. Organic inks offer high quality, consistency, and affordable prices. They are ideal for direct letterpress, gravure, flexo, and screen printing.

Organic Inks Market: Drivers & Restraints

One of the prime drivers of the global organic inks market is the rise in demand for the inks from the packaging sector. The packaging sector has expanded at a rapid pace in recent years due to the steady growth of e-commerce and rise in demand for international shipping of non-consumer goods. Rise in the use of paperboard packaging has also boosted demand for global organic inks market. It is likely to remain a key driver for the organic inks market in the coming years.

In terms of application, organic inks are used in a multitude of commercial printing applications such as high-end brochures and catalogs, greeting cards, gift wraps, book covers, and advertisements. Packaging is the dominant segment of the organic inks market due to the usage of the inks in e-commerce and the shipping industry. Food, beverage, textiles, cosmetics, plastics, glass, and many other product packaging applications also use a significant amount of organic inks for flexible packaging, labels, folding cartons, and corrugated board.

Organic Inks Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the organic inks market can be classified North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for organic inks in countries such as India, China, and nations in Southeast Asia has increased due to a rise in demand for packing products such as paper, cartons, labels, and film in the region. North America is a leading contributor to the global organic inks market. The steady presence of the commercial printing industry as well as the packaging industry in North America is a key driver of the organic inks market in the region. Rise in demand for international shipping from North American companies is likely to remain an important driver of the organic inks market in the near future. The firm establishment of the e-commerce sector has also enabled steady demand from the organic inks market in North America. The demand for organic inks in Asia Pacific is high due to the increasing number of manufacturing bases.

Organic Inks Market: Key Players

Key players in the organic inks market include Heubach GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and DIC Corporation.