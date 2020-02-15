PCB Waste Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “PCB Waste Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PCB Waste Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) are synthetic compounds with stable chemical properties that were used mainly in electrical components.
In 2018, the global PCB Waste Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global PCB Waste Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PCB Waste Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
US Ecology
Clean Harbors
Miller Waste
Aevitas
Veolia
LEI
Eastern Environmental Technologies
JESCO
Polyeco
ERG Environmental
Séché Environnement (Trédi)
BalBok
Emerald Transformer
Triumvirate Environmental
Cooper’s Environmental
Safety-Kleen
McMahon Services
Proeco
C.L.E.A.N. Alliance
Lanark Highlands
WMSolutions
SENA Waste Services
ACTES Environmental
SGS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transformer Drain and Flush
Disposal of PCB Items and Carcasses
Bulk Soils Disposal
Treatment and Disposal of Mixed PBC/RCRA and Radioactive Waste
PCB Remediation Waste
Market segment by Application, split into
Electrical Industry
Chemical Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PCB Waste Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PCB Waste Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
PCB Waste Services Manufacturers
PCB Waste Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
PCB Waste Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PCB Waste Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Transformer Drain and Flush
1.4.3 Disposal of PCB Items and Carcasses
1.4.4 Bulk Soils Disposal
1.4.5 Treatment and Disposal of Mixed PBC/RCRA and Radioactive Waste
1.4.6 PCB Remediation Waste
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PCB Waste Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Electrical Industry
1.5.3 Chemical Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 PCB Waste Services Market Size
2.2 PCB Waste Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 PCB Waste Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 PCB Waste Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 US Ecology
12.1.1 US Ecology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.1.4 US Ecology Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 US Ecology Recent Development
12.2 Clean Harbors
12.2.1 Clean Harbors Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.2.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development
12.3 Miller Waste
12.3.1 Miller Waste Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.3.4 Miller Waste Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Miller Waste Recent Development
12.4 Aevitas
12.4.1 Aevitas Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.4.4 Aevitas Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Aevitas Recent Development
12.5 Veolia
12.5.1 Veolia Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.5.4 Veolia Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Veolia Recent Development
12.6 LEI
12.6.1 LEI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.6.4 LEI Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LEI Recent Development
12.7 Eastern Environmental Technologies
12.7.1 Eastern Environmental Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.7.4 Eastern Environmental Technologies Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Eastern Environmental Technologies Recent Development
12.8 JESCO
12.8.1 JESCO Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.8.4 JESCO Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 JESCO Recent Development
12.9 Polyeco
12.9.1 Polyeco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.9.4 Polyeco Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Polyeco Recent Development
12.10 ERG Environmental
12.10.1 ERG Environmental Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 PCB Waste Services Introduction
12.10.4 ERG Environmental Revenue in PCB Waste Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ERG Environmental Recent Development
Continued….
