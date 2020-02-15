Personal Care Packaging Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Personal Care Packaging Market Growth, Future Scope, Global Size, Trends: By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others), By Product (Bottles, Jars, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, And Others), Application (Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Bath & Shower And Others), And Region – Forecast Till 2023

Personal Care Packaging Market Overview

The global personal care packaging market is gaining traction from several sectors such as shampoos, cosmetics, body creams, soaps, and oil & toiletries. The personal care packaging industry has several types to offer as well like boxes, pumps, bottles and others. Its impact on the global personal care packaging market would be substantial and could scale a valuation of USD 35.20 billion by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report on the personal care packaging market has a detailed analysis of factors that can assist the market in growth.

The personal care packaging industry is expected to witness substantial growth due to worldwide surge in intake of beauty and cosmetics product. This can be attributed to the increasing disposable income that is taking place due to rapid urbanization. People are now opting more for healthy living style which is influencing choices and this, in return, is bound to impact the personal care packaging market. At the same time, its high durability can provide added thrust to the market for further expansion. But strict regulations may hamper the personal care packaging industry in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1838

Competitive Landscape

Several companies are getting involved in taking the personal care packaging market ahead. Their investment in strategies have a focus on taking their individual growth to the next level, as well as, providing the market with a holistic expansion opportunity. These companies are WestRock Company (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)., Saint-Gobain S.A.(France)., Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Mondi Group (Austria), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Albéa Services S.A.S.(France), AptarGroup (U.S.), Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and HCT Packaging Inc. (U.S.).

Industry News

In May 2019, Amcor launched a new line of packaging which would be recyclable, AmLite Ultra Recyclable. The product would have highly sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. The packaging has the intention to provide metal-free packaging that would reduce carbon footprint.

Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s analysis of the global Personal Care Packaging Market has its foundation laid on a segmentation by material, product, and application. This segmentation is to help the global market achieve a deeper perspective regarding the market dynamics as it can ensure better predictive analysis.

Based on the material, the personal care packaging market can be segmented into plastic, glass, metal, and others. The plastic segment holds the lion’s share as its convenience and high hygienic qualities are features that create traction in the market.

Based on the product, the personal care packaging market includes pouches, jars, bottles, tubes, cans, and others. The pouches segment is doing substantially good owing to convenience.

Based on the application, the personal care packaging market can be segmented into bath & shower, skin care, fragrances, cosmetics, and others. Rise in the cosmetic industry is expected to impact the global personal care packaging market. This can ensure a sharp growth in regions like Europe and North America.

Regional Analysis

Based on the geography, MRFR studied the personal care packaging market by including namely, four regions the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions reveal various factors that follow the demographical changes to boost the overall market.

The APAC region is gaining substantial footage owing to a huge growth in the demand for personal care products. It can be accredited to the burgeoning industrialization and rapidly increasing urbanization. People are now enjoying a rise in disposable income which is ensuring substantial growth for the market in the coming years.

Europe and the Americas have strong demands for cosmetics which is indirectly influencing the growth of the personal care packaging market. At the same time, the integration of eco-friendly products in the market and innovations are promoting substantial market growth.

The MEA market is expecting the least growth. The Middle East region is expected to boost the market, whereas, Africa is expected to register only a modest one. With several poor economies present in Africa, the growth of the region is getting bottlenecked.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continues…….

Access Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personal-care-packaging-market-1838

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312