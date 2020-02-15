Photobiostimulation Devices Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2027

Photobiostimulation devices are also known as low-level laser devices (LLLT). These devices are used for reducing inflammation, edema, and pain; stimulating the healing of wounds, nerves, and deeper tissues; and avoiding tissue impairment. Most of the commercialized photobiostimulation devices use light emitting diodes (LEDs) to produce light of the essential wavelength to achieve particular results. The main principle of photobiostimulation is light exertion on protein molecule present in the mitochondria of a cell resulting in augmentation of ATP and condensed oxidative stress. A force of intracellular processes results in enhanced tissues and reduced inflammation. Many types of photobiostimulation devices are available in the market, which can be categorized based on the different wavelength emitted by the devices. The most common types of photobiostimulation devices are the ones that have light emitting diodes that emit red and infrared light. Other wavelength lights include blue and yellow lights that expressively have applications in beauty therapy. These wavelengths are not largely studied as compared to red and infrared light. Low level laser devices is an extensively used in sports medicine, chiropractic, physical therapy, and mainstream medicine.

Increase in technological advancements have revolutionized the use of photobiostimulation devices for pain management, wound care, and cosmetic applications. Photobiostimulation is being practiced across hospitals and clinics globa;.. Rise in the world’s aging population has increased incidences of diseases such as chronic arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and cancer, which are projected to boost the demand for pain management devices. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the photobiostimulation devices market.

The global photobiostimulation devices market can be segmented based on wavelength type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of wavelength type, the market can be categorized into red light, infrared light, and others. Infrared light photobiostimulation devices are used for treating vascularization, improvements in skin elasticity, stimulation of the synthesis of new collagen, and increase in oxygenation. Photobiostimulation devices that emitting infrared light are extensively used in pain management therapies and are well studied for wound healing. Based on application, the global photobiostimulation devices market can be divided into pain management, wound care, cosmetic applications, and others. In terms of end-user, the global photobiostimulation devices market can be classified into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, home care, and others.

In terms of region, the global photobiostimulation devices market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global photobiostimulation devices market due to rapid changes in lifestyle and availability of treatment options. The U.S. and Canada account for the large share of the photobiostimulation devices market in North American. According to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academics (IMNA), approximately 100 million individuals suffer from chronic pain in the U.S. and this has led to the high demand for photobiostimulation devices. The Canadian Pain Society reported that around 8.9 million people suffered from pain in 2017. The Canadian Pain Society is promoting various partnerships with university hospitals to cater to the needs of the patients across Canada by providing effective pain management treatments. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region for the market during the forecast period due to increasing health care expenditure and rising trauma cases, which are leading to an increase in the demand for wound care.

Key players operating in the global photobiostimulation devices market include Thor Photomedicine Ltd., Bioflex Laser Therapy, Ingeneus Pty. Ltd., LumiWave, Biolight Technologies, iRestore Laser, Vielight Inc., and TheraDome Inc.

