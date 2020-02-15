Plant Biotechnology Services Market 2019 Research Present a Clear Picture of Development Trend and Forecast with Top Players 2024
This study focusses upon biotechnology services in North America for plant or agriculture-based studies. The report is segmented on the basis of type of services into genomics services, and transformation services. The genomics services considered in the report include sanger sequencing, SSR marker analysis, transcriptome analysis using microarray and RNA-seq, Real-Time qRT-PCR, in situ hybridization, RNA isolation, and next-generation sequencing services. Similarly, the transformation services considered in the study include transgenic transformation services in plants and excludes sisgenic services.
The report focuses on the revenues generated by major players in North Amercia from the aforementioned services. The top players considered in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Eurofins Scientific SE.
Key Segments:
By Type of Services
Genomics Services
Analytical Chemistry
Cellular Imaging
Forage Analysis
Transformation Services
By End User
Research Institutes
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Table of Content:
Global “Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Plant Biotechnology Services Market International Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market Industry Key Vendors
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of Plant Biotechnology Services Market Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Plant Biotechnology Services Market with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Research Report