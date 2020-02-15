PMI Foam Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors Shared in a Latest Report

Free radical copolymerization of methacrylamide (MAM) and butyl methacrylate (BMA) copolymer leads to the formation of polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam. The demand for PMI foam in the aerospace & defense industry is continuously increasing, owing to properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal performance, high strength, fire retardance, dimensional stability, and creep resistance, which increase the product life cycle and efficiency.

High requirement of PMI foam in the aerospace & defense sector drives the global market. Moreover, the superior properties, such as heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, offered by PMI boost its application in sporting goods, wind, and transportation sectors. However, the market growth is restricted due to its high price. Nevertheless, use of high-performance foam core (HPFC) in new applications provides a major opportunity for the manufacturers.

The report segments the global PMI foam market based on application and geography. Based on application, the market is classified into aerospace & defense, wind, sporting goods, and transportation. Geographically, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Increase in establishment of aerospace, wind energy, sporting goods, medical, and transportation industries in Europe has made it dominant in the market, accounting for the maximum share.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

Evonik industries AG

DIAB Group (Ratos)

SABIC

BASF SE

3A Composites

Solvay S.A.

Zotefoams PLC

Baoding Meiwo Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Sky Composites Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind

Sporting Goods

Transportation

KEY PLAYERS

Composite Systems LLC

GMS Composites

Tubus Bauer GmbH

Havel Composites CZ sro

Barracuda Advanced Composites

(The aforementioned companies have not been profiled in the report but can be included on request.)

