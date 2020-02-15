Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market 2019 by top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the global PCR market for the period between 2018 and 2026. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made, which offers readers an in-depth and accurate analysis. Market projections have been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn). Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in research & development of diagnostic reagents, instruments, and consumables; PCR service providers, research and development laboratories, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes involved in the clinical diagnosis and research activities related to PCR technology.

The global PCR market has been studied for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. For research, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2016 as the historical year. The global PCR market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market along with their shares (value %) of the global PCR market for 2017. The report also provides detail company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global PCR market.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the global PCR market. These factors are likely to aid stakeholders establish a strong foothold in the global PCR market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product portfolio overview of leading players and market attractiveness analysis in the global PCR market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the expansion and market dynamics in various segments and countries to identify the most attractive market.

Scope

The global PCR market has been segmented based product and end-user. In terms of product, the global PCR market has been segmented into instruments, reagents, and consumables. The instruments segment has been further sub-segmented into standard PCR, RT PCR, and digital PCR. In terms of end-user, the global PCR market has been categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, academic and research organizations, and others.

In terms of geography, the global PCR market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Moreover, quantitative analysis for major countries comprising the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, has also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the PCR market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the PCR market globally that is expected to assist new companies establish their presence and market players in expanding their share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section, which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments for market players.

Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the global PCR market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, and Agilent Technologies.

