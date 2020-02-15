Portable Air Purifier Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2025

Portable Air Purifier Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2025. Portable Air Purifier Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2025.

The global portable air purifier market is expected to grow at 7.35% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global portable air purifier market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to be a prominent region in the portable air purifier market due to the growing awareness regarding asthma, allergy, or pet dander. Along with this, the requirement of good indoor air quality for residential and the commercial segment, leads to the purchase of air purifiers in Asia-Pacific and Europe. This factor is expected to drive the portable air purifier market during the forecast period.

In 2018, Europe held the second largest market share in the global portable air purifier market. The region is witnessing growth due to urbanization, which leads to construction and renovation. Newly painted houses, new furniture, smell of cleaning products, tobacco smoke, gases or particles from burning fuels, chemicals, and allergens are some of the reasons of poor indoor air quality, which will increase the demand for portable air purifiers.

Segmentation:

The global portable air purifier market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, the global portable air purifier market is segmented into HEPA, active carbon, electrostatic precipitator, ion and ozone generator, and others. The HEPA segment is expected to hold the maximum market share, which is highly preferred by end users as they easily eliminate dust mite residue, small pet dander particles, and other small pollutants from the air.

On the basis of application, the global portable air purifier market is segmented as residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to hold the maximum market share, due to a rise in the number of households and concerns regarding dust and odours.

Regional/Country Analysis:

On the basis of region/country, the global portable air purifier market is segmented as North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world.

North America is one of the key regions in the global portable air purifier market. The major factor, driving the market for air purifier in the region, is the growing awareness regarding asthma, allergy, or pet dander. According to the National Pet Owners Survey, 2017–2018, about 85 million families in the US own a pet. Pet dander and other allergens, such as saliva, urine, and faeces are the causes of poor indoor air quality inside the houses, is one of the factors increasing the demand for portable air purifiers in North America. Moreover, the presence of several key players, such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Levoit, Guardian Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation in the region comtributes to the market growth.

Synopsis:

The global portable air purifier market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Key Competitors:

The key players of the global portable air purifier market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (US), Levoit (US), Guardian Technologies (US), Blueair (Sweden), Airfree (Portugal), Real Spirit USA, Inc. (US), and Austin Air Systems Limited (US).

