Pregnancy Products Market: Top Key Players Are Mama Mio US Inc., Clarins Group, Nine Naturals LLC, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Noodle & Boo

As per the latest data from the Women’s Bureau of the United states Department of Labor, nearly 46.8% of the total labor force in the U.S. was constituted by women as of 2016, and the percentage will remain prominent at 47.2% by the end of 2024. For women to work, pregnancy is a major obstacle and yet an important human desire. The US government also has formulated regulations to encourage pregnancy among working women. Collectively, these factors are augmenting the demand in the pregnancy products market. These products go a long way in helping women in recovering quickly post pregnancy, and the market for the same will be worth US$439.2 million by the end of 2023, according to a recent business intelligence report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The analyst of the TMR report has projected the demand in the U.S. pregnancy products market to increment at a formidable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023. He has highlighted that the Southern region will produce most prominent chunk of demand, when compared from the other three regions studied under this report, viz. Western United States, Central United States, and Northeastern United States.

Based on product type, the U.S. pregnancy products market has been segmented into body restructuring gel, stretch market minimizer, itching prevention cream, toning and firming lotion, stressed leg product, breast cream, and nipple protection cream. Out of these, the stretch mark minimizer segment has been rated as the one with maximum demand, which can be attributed to its essentiality. The vendors operating in the pregnancy products market have considerably improved their products and they help remove the marks without any side effects.

As far as the vendor landscape of the U.S. pregnancy products market is concerned, the shares are fragmented among a large pool of players. Among the leaders, such as Mama Mio US Inc., Clarins Group, Nine Naturals LLC, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Noodle & Boo, Novena Maternity, Mustela, Piascledine 300, and Expanscience Laboratories Inc., the latter holds about 10% of the total shares, whereas players such as Mustela and Piascledine 300 are operating in more than 97 countries to hold a prominent position. As many as 808 patents are registered on the name of Expanscience Laboratories Inc., which is expected to hold its prominence in the near future too.

Report Sample With Latest Advancements And Application- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10661

Most of these players are innovating their products constantly. Additionally, they are also resorting to aggressive marketing strategies to generate awareness regarding their innovative products and develop a brand name. With the emergence of social media, online marketing and ecommerce have also paved way to new awareness and sales opportunities.

Overall, increase in the fertility rate in the United States, awareness among the targeted consumers, government support, and influence of media are some of the other factors driving the demand in the U.S. pregnancy products market. On the other hand, concerns pertaining to safety is expected to moderately hinder the growth rate.