Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Development and Global Opportunities by 2026 | Illumina, Natera, Ariosa Diagnostics, BGI Health

The report analyses the global Prenatal Genetic Testing market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Companies

Sequenom Laboratories

Illumina

Natera

Ariosa Diagnostics

BGI Health

LifeCodexx

Key Product Type

Diagnostic Test

Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)

Amniocentesis

Placental Biopsy

Cordocentesis

Fetal Biopsy

Screening Test

Carrier Screening

Sequential Screening

Maternal Serum Quad Screening

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market by Application

Hospitals

Clinics



Diagnostic Centers

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content

1 Industrial Chain Overview

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Sequenom Laboratories Overview

3.2.2 Illumina Overview

3.2.3 Natera Overview

3.2.4 Ariosa Diagnostics Overview

3.2.5 BGI Health Overview

3.2.7 LifeCodexx Overview

4 Market Competition Pattern

5 Product Type Segment

6 End-Use Segment

7 Market Forecast & Trend

8 Price & Channel

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment

10 Research Conclusion

