Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Development and Global Opportunities by 2026 | Illumina, Natera, Ariosa Diagnostics, BGI Health

Press Release

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Prenatal Genetic Testing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The report analyses the global Prenatal Genetic Testing market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Companies 

Sequenom Laboratories  
Illumina  
Natera  
Ariosa Diagnostics  
BGI Health  
LifeCodexx 
Key Product Type 
Diagnostic Test  
Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)  
Amniocentesis  
Placental Biopsy  
Cordocentesis  
Fetal Biopsy  
Screening Test  
Carrier Screening  
Sequential Screening  
Maternal Serum Quad Screening 

Key Regions 
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Market by Application 
Hospitals
Clinics

Diagnostic Centers
Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development

 

Table of Content

1 Industrial Chain Overview

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction
3.1 Manufacturers Overview
3.2 Manufacturers List
3.2.1 Sequenom Laboratories  Overview
3.2.2 Illumina  Overview
3.2.3 Natera  Overview
3.2.4 Ariosa Diagnostics  Overview
3.2.5 BGI Health  Overview
3.2.6 Natera  Overview
3.2.7 LifeCodexx Overview

4 Market Competition Pattern
5 Product Type Segment
6 End-Use Segment
7 Market Forecast & Trend
8 Price & Channel
9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment
10 Research Conclusion

Continued…            

