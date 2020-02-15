Protein Drink Market Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends 2017 – 2025

Growing interest of consumers towards maintaining health and awareness is creating immense demand for protein enriched drinks. Currently, protein drinks are being increasingly marketed across the globe as a sports nutrition drink. Sports drinks or protein drinks are increasingly being consumed by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their overall performance, health and muscle growth. Proteins are essential part of daily diet which make up the red blood cells and other muscles in the body. Apart from athletes the consumption of protein drinks is rising among other demographics including, men, women and other seniors. The global protein drink market is expected to represent significant growth opportunities in the overall market owing to increasing demand for ready to drink and protein drinks.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32615

Global protein drinks market is segmented on the basis of source, packaging, sales channels, end user and region. On the basis of source the global protein drink market is segment in to, whey, casein, rice, egg, milk pea, soy, hemp and others. Whey currently is the most important source of protein available in the market. Protein obtained from whey is shown to promote lean muscle growth and fat loss among athletes and bodybuilders making it extremely useful for post workout recovery. Further, obtaining protein from whey is the most inexpensive technique and has immense potential to lower blood sugar levels, reduce blood pressure and aid in inflammation recovery. Apart from whey casein and egg proteins are also one of the most important sources of proteins representing substantial revenue growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging the global protein drinks market is segmented into, cans, bottles, and cartons. Bottles and carton packaging type segments are expected to represent significant growth opportunities in the overall protein drinks market over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channels the global protein drinks market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail outlets. Increasing visibility and availability of discounted drinks is expected to contribute towards overall revenue growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets and e-commerce sales channel segments and in turn the overall protein drinks market.

On the basis of area of end user the global protein drinks market is segmented into, adults and kids segments. Consumption of protein drink is observed on a greater extent among athletes and other sports playing consumers which is expected to fuel the market growth of protein drinks over the forecast period.

On the basis of region the global protein drink market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the largest markets for Protein Drink globally attributable to increasing demand for natural and organic drinks specifically those made without artificial colors, flavors, and other additives, extends to energy and sports drinks. The expanding customer base for the sports drinks is expected to fuel the protein drinks market size over the forecast period. Asia pacific protein drink market is expected to represent significant growth opportunities in the overall sports drink market owing to increasing demand for sugar free and light drinks among female consumers.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=32615

Expanding consumer base across the globe are adopting healthy living and fitness trends. This is especially followed across developed markets such as North America, Europe and other developed regions where healthy lifestyle has become the new normal thus expanding the consumer base for protein and energy base drinks. Protein drinks have immense health benefits and consumer today are demanding for drinks that aid there overall physical performance which is further expected to result in increasing market revenue in the global protein drinks market. Growing number of manufacturers of protein drinks have pushed themselves into mass channels which is escalating the market revenue generation in the global protein drink market over the forecast period. New products introduction in the protein drinks category is also expected to aid the global protein drinks market in the near future.