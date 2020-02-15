Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Rich Communication Services (RCS)is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is richer, provides phonebook polling (for service discovery), and transmit in-call multimedia.
In 2018, the global Rich Communication Services (RCS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Rich Communication Services (RCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rich Communication Services (RCS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Ericsson
Interop Technologies
Genband
SAP
Mavenir Systems
Huawei Device
Nokia Networks
SAP America
Vodafone
Xura
SK Telecom
Comverse
Orange
Acision
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise Users
Consumers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rich Communication Services (RCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rich Communication Services (RCS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise Users
1.5.3 Consumers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size
2.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Rich Communication Services (RCS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alcatel-Lucent
12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 Interop Technologies
12.3.1 Interop Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.3.4 Interop Technologies Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Interop Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Genband
12.4.1 Genband Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.4.4 Genband Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Genband Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Mavenir Systems
12.6.1 Mavenir Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.6.4 Mavenir Systems Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Mavenir Systems Recent Development
12.7 Huawei Device
12.7.1 Huawei Device Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rich Communication Services (RCS) Introduction
12.7.4 Huawei Device Revenue in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Huawei Device Recent Development
……Continued
