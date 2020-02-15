Rise In Product Approvals Drives Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market

Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a disease that affects the parathyroid glands, leading to an increased production of parathyroid hormone (PTH) to maintain normal calcium levels in the blood. The disease is caused by an underlying chronic kidney disease in which the phosphorus in the blood is not cleaned by the kidneys. This excess phosphorus in the blood leads to a decline in calcium levels causing secondary hyperparathyroidism. In the early stages of secondary hyperparathyroidism, the PTH levels are high though the calcium levels are low or normal. The high levels of PTH lead to cardiovascular complications, low blood count, abnormal fat and sugar metabolism, weakening of bones, and calciphylaxis. The other causes of secondary hyperparathyroidism include vitamin D deficiency, vitamin D-resistant rickets, high abnormal levels of magnesium, malnutrition, and gastrointestinal malabsorption syndrome.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/secondary-hyperparathyroidism-treatment-market.html

Growth in prevalence of chronic kidney disease, which is a leading cause of secondary hyperparathyroidism, is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. In addition, increase in research activities on the disease and rise in product approvals contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in 2016, Amgen’s Parsabiv (etelcalcetide) was granted marketing authorization in Europe for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on hemodialysis. Furthermore, the growing number of products in the pipeline drives the market growth. However, the side effects associated with the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment such as diarrhea, vomiting, muscle spasm, and decrease in serum calcium might have a negative impact on the market. Furthermore, decrease in the serum calcium levels as a result of the treatment leads to increased risk of heart failure owing to hypotension and decreased myocardial performance.

The secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of treatment type, the market can be segmented into surgery and drug class. The drug class can be further sub-segmented into vitamin D and derivatives, calcimimetics, and phosphate binders. Among the drug class, calcimimetics are anticipated to record a significant growth owing to their ability to bind to parathyroid cell receptors and decrease the level of calcium in blood serum. Furthermore, the increasing product approvals of calcimimetics contribute to the rapid growth of the segment. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20600

Geographically, the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market is distributed over North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to record a significant market share of the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment. This can be attributed to the well-developed health care infrastructure, growth in awareness among people, and favorable reimbursement scenarios. Europe is anticipated to be the trailing next region in the market. However, the market growth in the region is anticipated to be affected owing to the sluggish economic growth. The Asia Pacific market is expected to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significant contribution from the emerging countries such as China and India. The high prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the region further drives the growth of the market.

The leading players operating in the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market include Amgen Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Shire Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Leo Pharma A/S, and Deltanoid Pharmaceuticals.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=20600