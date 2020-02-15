SAP Application Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
— This market is focused on the full life cycle of SAP application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS). Evaluate service providers for their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the SAP portfolio of products for clients worldwide. Comprehensive is defined as follows: • A distinct offering, consistent with common market service offerings as defined by the following: scope of service, delivery structure, intellectual property (IP), roles and responsibilities, service metrics and levels, terms and conditions, and pricing model. • A consolidated set of distinct offerings to address industry-specific demand or cross-industry demand, where the offering is recognized by clients or analysts as an integrated offering.
According to this study, over the next five years the SAP Application Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SAP Application Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SAP Application Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the SAP Application Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SAP
Deloitte
Tata Consultancy
Services (TCS)
PwC
Tech Mahindra
Cognizant
DXC Technology
Capgemini
Accenture
IBM
Infosys
HCL Technologies
NTT Data
Wipro
Fujitsu
NEORIS
Atos
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SAP Application Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of SAP Application Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SAP Application Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SAP Application Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
SAP Application Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
