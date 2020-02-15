Small Animal Imaging Market will Exhibit an Impressive 8.6% CAGR Over the Period Between 2014 and 2020

Small animal imaging technology has marked itself as the most useful tool in preclinical research globally. The technology has proved to be of great importance in developmental biology studies and drug development research programs. Being non-invasive, longitudinal studies are possible with accurate and detailed analysis. The global small animal imaging market has been studied from three main perspectives: by devices, by reagents, and by application areas. The devices in the preclinical imaging market include micro-computed tomography (CT), micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), micro-positron emission tomography (PET) and micro-single positron emission computed tomography (SPECT), multimodal imaging, optical imaging, micro-ultrasound imaging and micro-photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The contrast reagents market has been studied for CT, MRI, nuclear imaging, optical imaging and ultrasound imaging technologies. Although small animal imaging has been extensively used in various research areas, the market for key application segments has been estimated. These segments include oncology, cardiology, autoimmune, neurology and psychiatry, and other applications.

A detailed market analysis and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in this study in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2020. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each of these segments for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as base years. Furthermore, the global small animal imaging market has also been divided according to major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current as well as future status of this industry. Along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis by geography, the market overview section includes qualitative analysis and regulatory & reimbursement scenarios and value chain analysis of major markets to provide overall competitive scenario in the global small animal imaging market. The market overview section also includes the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the competitive landscape. The study also suggests a list of recommendations which would be useful for the existing and future market players in decision making process. The report concludes with the company profiles section which includes key information about the major players in this market such as financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

Key players mentioned in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aspect Imaging, Bruker Corporation, TriFoil Imaging Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., FujiFilm VisualSonics, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens AG, SCANCO Medical AG, and Targeson, Inc.