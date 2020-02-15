Sonic Toothbrush Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Sonic toothbrush is a subset of electric toothbrushes with movement that is fast enough to produce vibration in the audible range. Typically it have a frequencies that range from 200 to 400 Hz, that is 12,000–24,000 oscillations or 24,000–48,000 movements per minute. Because sonic toothbrushes rely on sweeping motion alone to clean the teeth, the movement that they provide is often high in amplitude, meaning that the length of the sweeping movements that they make is large.

This study considers the Sonic Toothbrush value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

Battery Sonic Toothbrush

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adults

Children

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Philips Sonicare

Oral-B (P & G)

Panasonic

Colgate-Palmolive

Wellness Oral Care

Interplak (Conair)

Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer)

LION

Waterpik

Lebond

Ningbo Seago

Risun Technology

SEASTAR Corporation

Minimum

Dretec

JSB Healthcare

Brush Buddies

AEG

Sonic Chic

Brio Product

Xiaomi

Foreo

Oclean

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sonic Toothbrush Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sonic Toothbrush Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

2.2.2 Battery Sonic Toothbrush

2.3 Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sonic Toothbrush Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Sonic Toothbrush Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sonic Toothbrush Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Children

2.5 Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Sonic Toothbrush Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Sonic Toothbrush Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Sonic Toothbrush by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sonic Toothbrush Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Sonic Toothbrush Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Sonic Toothbrush Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Sonic Toothbrush Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sonic Toothbrush Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Sonic Toothbrush Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sonic Toothbrush by Regions

4.1 Sonic Toothbrush by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Sonic Toothbrush Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sonic Toothbrush Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Sonic Toothbrush Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Sonic Toothbrush Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Sonic Toothbrush Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

