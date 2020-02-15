Specialty Polyamide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Specialty Polyamide Market: Introduction

Specialty polyamide is a division of polyamides, which comprises different polyamides that hold superior properties such as recyclable, light weighted, performance, and application over the general polyamides. Specialty polyamide is used as a substitute for synthetic polyamide. It is preferred, as it is lightweight and provides high performance, flexibility, toughness, and abrasion resistance. During the last few year, consumption of specialty polyamide has significantly increased in automotive and electrical industries.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Specialty Polyamide Market: Key Segments

The global specialty polyamide market can be segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the specialty polyamide market can be classified into PA 6/10, PA 6/12, PA 10, PA 11, and PA 12. PA 11 and PA 12, together, account for considerable share of the specialty polyamide market due to their superior mechanical & thermal characteristics and improved humidity and temperature resistance. In terms of application, the global specialty polyamide market can be divided into automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer goods & retail, energy, and industrial coatings. The automotive & transportation segment accounts for a considerable share of the market, as it is extensively used to manufacture lightweight vehicles. Additionally, increase in demand for fuel efficiency and eco-friendly production drive the specialty polyamide market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Specialty Polyamide Market: Trends & Developments

Increase in use of specialty polyamides in the automotive industry due to their lightweight and rise in concern toward fuel efficiency are key factors fueling the specialty polyamide market. Stringent government regulations for environment safety drive the specialty polyamide market. Furthermore, most of the specialty polyamide is made from natural sources which are recyclable and can be reused is the major factor driving the specialty polyamide market. However, high-cost of specialty polyamide inhibits the specialty polyamide market. Growing concern about environment safety is projected to create new opportunities in the specialty polyamide market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Specialty Polyamide Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global specialty polyamide market include Evonik Industries AG, Arekma SA, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem, Ltd., INVISTA, Solvay S.A., and Radici Group.