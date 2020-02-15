Telecom Analytics Market: 2019 Latest Demand, Share, Techniques, Applications Analysis and 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

New Study On “2019-2025 Telecom Analytics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

The overall Telecom Analytics Market size has been further derived on the basis of the user types, which include enterprises and telecom operators, present across all the geographic regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell-EMC

Oracle

IBM

Sap AG

Microsoft

Cisco

Accenture

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Teradata

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprises

Telecom operators

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer analytics

Network analytics

Market analytics

Services analytics

Price analytics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

