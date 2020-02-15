Trash Compactor Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 with Top Key Players – TR Baler and Compactor, Marathon Equipment Co, Husmann Umwell Technik

A trash compactor is a machine used to reduce the size of the trash by compacting the trash into sizable pieces through compaction. A trash compactor is similar to a baler –wrapper compactor, often used to make compact and wrapped bales to improve logistics. Trash is placed inside the trash compactor which is then crushed with the help of a metal ramp into small and manageable pieces. A trash compactor can be used for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. A trash compactor is of great help as it reduces the size of the trash, thus helping in reducing the amount of money spent on trash containers. Trash compactors are generally of different types, such as waste compactors, compactors coupled with recycling features, and trash compactors with features of organic processing.

The global trash compactor market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. Increasing cost of waste disposable is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the trash compactor market. Stringent regulatory policies coupled with increased waste disposable charges in developed countries is another factor driving the growth of the trash compactor market. Awareness about increased garbage collection services coupled with introduction of programs such as Pay as you Throw by waste management services across several cities is also anticipated to increase the demand for trash compactors.

Additionally, rising concerns related to limited spaces in landfills coupled with avoidance of burning waste in landfills due to harmful emission of gases is anticipated to increase the demand for trash compactors. Furthermore, induction of trash compactors for residential use is anticipated to drive the growth of the trash compactor market. However, lack of awareness about safe waste disposable systems across regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America is anticipated to be a restraining factor for the growth of the trash compact market.

Latest trends in the residential trash compactor market is the built-in Wi-Fi connection coupled with solar power transmitter that sends signals to collect the empty bins once full. This will help in reducing overflow of the waste. Automatic loading door, adjustable photo-eye sensor to detect approaching patrons etc. are some of the technological trends in the trash compactor market.

The global trash compactor market can be segmented based on product type, end-use application, and region. Based on product type, the global trash compactor market can be segmented into stationary compactor, self-contained compactor, and vertical compactor. Stationary compactors are generally used for dry waste and are perfect for home supply chains, waste haulers, clothing and merchandise chains, apartment buildings, college campuses, government installations, and distribution warehouses etc. Self-contained compactors are primarily used for wet waste and are ideal for supermarkets, movie theaters, malls, restaurants, food processors, hospitals, and retail supercenters that process wet waste.