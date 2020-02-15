Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market 2019 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2025

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Industry was valued at USD 6.60 Billion in the year 2017. Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2019 to reach USD 10.57 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, Germany and France are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Industry are Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bioniche Animal Health, Merial (Sanofi), Virbac, Zoetis (Pfizer), Bayer Healthcare, Elcano Animal Health, Hipra, China Animal Husbandry, and brief information of 10 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Industry:

Strength:

Increasing research and investments related activities

Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

Weakness:

Availability and high cost of the vaccine

Opportunities:

Technological advancements

Threats:

Government intervention in the distribution channel

The Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines is segmented as by-products, by Technology, by diseases, and by region. On the basis of products, the Industry is segmented as Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines, Porcine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Aquaculture Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines of which Porcine Veterinary/Animal Vaccines holds the highest Industry share. On the basis of technology Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Companies of which Live Attenuated Vaccines expected to form the largest technological segment.

Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Industry Segmentation:

By Technology

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Subunit Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• DNA Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

By Diseases

• Poultry Diseases

• Companion Animal Disease

• Livestock Diseases

• Aquaculture Diseases

• Other Diseases

• Livestock Vaccines

• Companion Animal Vaccines

• Porcine Vaccines

• Equine Vaccines

• Poultry Vaccines

• Aquaculture Vaccines

• Other Animal Vaccines

Table of Content:

Global “Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Industry Key Vendors

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Research Report