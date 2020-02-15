Wall Primers & Thinners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Wall Primers & Thinners Market: Overview

Wall primers & thinners are used for providing suitable surface for the application of paint coatings. These can be used in building & construction applications such as plastered walls, asbestos, concrete, and brick work. Benefits of using wall primers & thinners include easy brushing, excellent covering, alkali resistance, quick drying, and good sealing. Primers can be used as sealer, which produces excellent non-porous finish on applied topcoats. Primers are also known as undercoats. These are applied on materials before painting. Priming on a surface helps improving paint durability, as it provides additional protection for the material that is being painted. Wall primers consists of components such as synthetic resins, solvents, and additive agents. Thinners are solvents which are used to thin oil-based paints or clean up after their use. Paint thinners often include mineral spirits, acetone, turpentine, naphtha, toluene, methyl ethyl ketone, and dimethylformamide.

Wall Primers & Thinners Market: Key Segments

Based on type of resin, the global wall primers & thinners market can be classified into acrylic, epoxy, alkyd, and polyurethane. Acrylic and epoxy based wall primers & thinners are highly available in the wall primers & thinners market. In terms of substrate, the market can be categorized into metal, concrete & masonry, and fiber glass. Based on application, the wall primers & thinners market can be segmented into building & construction, automotive, marine, and machinery & equipment. In terms of technology, the wall primers & thinners market can be bifurcated into solventborne and waterborne.

Rise in demand for paint & coating applications in the building & construction sector drives the demand for wall primers & thinners. Advancements and new trends in the residential sector and renovation activities across the globe fuel the demand for wall primers & thinners market. Low maintenance cost and long shelf life are primary factors driving the demand for wall primers & thinners. Economic development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the demand for wall primers & thinners in the near future. Additionally, technological advancement and increase in product innovation are anticipated to propel the wall primers & thinners market. Substantial investments in infrastructure developments by various governments in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is estimated to drive the global wall primers & thinners market.

Wall Primers & Thinners Market: Regional Outlook

The global wall primers & thinners market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounts for a large share of the global wall primers & thinners market. Rapid urbanization is fuelling the market in Asia Pacific. The wall primers & thinners market in the region is expanding at a considerable pace. Increase in construction and renovation activities, especially in China and India, is driving the wall primers & thinners market in Asia Pacific. Availability of key resins such as epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane is anticipated to propel the wall primers & thinners market in the region. Rise in renovation activities in North America, especially the U.S., drives the wall primers & thinners market in the region. Germany and other countries in Eastern Europe contribute significantly to the wall primers & thinners market in Europe. The wall primers & thinners market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand in the next few years due to recent economic developments and rise in investment in construction projects in these regions.

Wall Primers & Thinners Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global wall primers & thinners market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Akzo Nobel, BASF SE, and Axalta Coating Systems.