Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2023

Welding gas/shielding gas Market 2019 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Welding gas/shielding gas market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2019 To 2023. Report analyzes Welding gas/shielding gas Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Welding gas/shielding gas Market Information is segmented by type (Argon, Carbon dioxide, others), by Application (Gas Metal Arc Welding, Tungsten Gas Arc Welding, Others) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Key Players

MRFR includes an extensive competitive analysis in its report. Important market players that participate in the competitive landscape of the global welding gas/shielding gas market include Air Liquide SA, Iceblick Ltd., Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., SIG Gases Berhad, Gulf Cryo, The Linde Group, Messer Group GmbH, and Iwatani Corporation

Market Insights

Welding/shielding gasses are typically inert or semi-inert gases which are used in certain welding processes. These gases are used to protect the weld from oxygen and water vapor, as they can affect the quality of the weld. Market Research Future’s study of the global welding gas/shielding gas market has revealed projections of steady growth for the market at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The construction industry makes the most use of welding gas/shielding gas due to its use in welding processes such as shielded arc welding, metal gas arc welding, and tungsten metal arc welding. The rapidly growing construction industry is primarily responsible for the growth of the global welding gas/shielding gas market. In developed economies, the construction sector is growing due to the on-going development and updating of existing infrastructure. However, rapidly emerging economies represent the highest growth for the global welding/shielding gas market. Development of residential buildings due to rising disposable incomes and the growing commercial sector is expected to drive the growth of the market. Government investments in infrastructural development and an overall rise in construction and mining activities are expected to encourage global growth of the welding gas/shielding gas market. The market is challenged by the costs of the gases which are highly volatile, with some gases being high in cost thus limiting their use. However, opportunities outweigh challenges, and overall growth is expected for the market.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s report on the global welding gas/shielding gas market includes a detailed segmental analysis of the market which has been performed according to type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into carbon dioxide, argon, and others. Applications in welding gas/shielding gas include gas metal arc welding, tungsten gas arc welding, and others.

Global segmentation of the market divides the welding gas/shielding gas market into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The APAC accounts for the most significant regional segment of the market and is expected to dominate the welding gas/shielding gas market during the assessment period. China, India and other emerging economies are among the key country level markets which are leading growth. These countries also have high infrastructural construction activities which are ongoing. The growing construction sector, energy sector, and others are expected to impact the regional market heavily. Moreover, the presence of rising disposable income in the region is expected to increase demand for housing, automotive and energy, thus sustaining growth for the APAC in the coming years.

Latest Industry News

Kemppi has launched a new, cost-effective MIG (Metal inert gas) welder – X3 MIG Welder which is available as a gas-cooled welding package.

