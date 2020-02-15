Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market: Rise in Modernizing of Communication in IT & Telecom to Drive the Market

The global market for workflow automation and optimization software market is somewhat consolidated with the five leading players accounting for well over half the share in the market. The key players are Xerox Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., and SAP SE.

IBM Corporation, among them, held a leading share of 14.4% in the global workflow automation and optimization software market in 2016. Its focus on developing innovative products such as the cognitive system named Watson has helped it secure a prominent position in the market. It is followed by Oracle Corporation that has managed to bolster its position by designing and developing solutions for cognitive systems, content analytics, and discovery software market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21674

Similarly, Xerox Corporation, which comes in at the third position in the global market for workflow automation and optimization software has managed to achieve sweeping sales by launching 15 products.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for workflow automation and optimization is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.7% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to reach a value of US$1.456 bn by 2025 from US$0.713 bn in 2016.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21674

Depending upon the end-use, the global market for workflow automation and optimization can be segmented into education, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications and information technology (IT), etc. Among them, the BFSI segment dominated vis-à-vis revenue in 2016. This is because of banks leveraging improved fraud management solutions, mobile banking, smart automated teller machines (ATMs), etc. to enhance customer experience. In the years ahead too, the BFSI segment is predicted to retain its dominant position and hold 21.1% in the market by 2025.