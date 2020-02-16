3D Printing Market: In-depth Analysis including Growth factors, Key Players and Opportunities with Forecasts

Market Highlights

The 3D printing industry is driven by recent technological developments which promise gains and flexibility, thereby enabling faster design, development and launch of products. 3D printing can also reduce the amount of material wasted in manufacturing and create objects that are difficult or impossible to produce with traditional techniques. Scientists have even bioprinted organs, using an inkjet printing technique to layer human stem cells along with supporting scaffolding

3D printing refers to any manufacturing process which additively builds or forms 3D parts in layers from CAD data. The technology is significant because it offers direct manufacturing, which means a design goes directly from user to physical product through a computer and a printer. 3D printing encompasses a wide range of additive manufacturing technologies. Each of these builds objects in successive layers that are typically about 0.1 mm thin. The methods used vary significantly, but all starts with computer aided design (CAD) model or a digital scan. This is then processed by slicing software that divides the object into thin cross sections that are printed out one on top of the other.

3D printing has largely been used by product designers and hobbyists and for a few select manufacturing applications. Moreover, the performance of additive manufacturing machinery is improving, the range of materials is expanding, and prices (for both printers and materials) are declining rapidly bringing 3D printing to a point where it could see rapid adoption by consumers and even for more manufacturing uses.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1031

Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Fused deposition modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective laser melting (SLM), Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) and Laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

Segmentation by Material: Metal, Polymer, Nylon, Ceramic among others.

Segmentation by Operational Model: In-house and Service Provider

Segmentation by Application: Automotive and Aerospace, Plastics, Mechanical and Plant engineering, Electronics, Pharma and Medical, Consumer goods, Wholesale and Retail, Energy Logistics and Transport among others.

Regional Analysis:

Currently Europe is dominating the 3D printing market due to heavy investment in 3D technology and demand for various industries. Aerospace and Defense are some major application areas where the 3D printings are used. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to heavy demand for consumer electronics products. China and Japan are the leading market followed by India. North America stands as third biggest market for 3d printing with the market share of XX%.

Major Key players

Formlab (U.S.)

Shapeways (U.S.)

3D Hubs (Netherlands)

Carbon 3D (U.S.)

Ultimaker (Netherlands)

Zortrax (Poland)

Local Motors (U.S.)

MyMiniFactory (U.K.)

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)

Com, Inc. (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

HP Inc (U.S.)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (U.S.)

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-printing-market-1031

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.