Ampoules Packaging Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market.

Packaging of drugs is an intricate process due to its complex molecular structure of chemicals used in formulation of drugs. Hence, there is a need to packaging the drugs in a material which is durable and maintain the sterility of the drugs. Ampoules are generally used for packaging injection drugs. Ampoules are the small vials which are sealed to preserve the solid or liquid against contaminations. It contains drugs, medicinal solutions, or powder. It is either made up of glass or plastics. Glass ampoules have been widely used in industries due to its heat resistant properties. Ampoules are primarily used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Packaging process of ampoules is completed in 7-8 stages. The first stage of ampoules packaging is washing. Sterilization and de-pyrogenating processes are done after this process. After sterilizing, the ampoules are filled and sealed. These processes are followed under cGMP and FDA regulations. Then labelling, cartooning and end-of-line packaging processes are followed respectively. The global ampoules packaging market is expected to witness a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Ampoules Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the recent years, there has been evolution in viruses which is in turn, has increased a number of new diseases and viral infections. These increasing number of infections and outbreaks has resulted in increasing need for drugs and vaccines. This is expected to increase the demand for ampoules packaging, thus driving the global ampoules packaging market over the forecast period. One of the major reason for rise in demand for ampoules packaging is safety regulations in medicinal packaging. Stringent regulations by the government has forced the manufacturers to follow safe packaging which is likely to increase the demand for ampoules packaging over the forecast period. Sustainable packaging materials such as biodegradable plastic made up from lactic acid materials are expected to fuel the growth of the ampoules packaging in recent years.

However, breaking of glass ampoules can be a possibility of contamination (metals or micro-organisms), and percutaneous injury. This is expected to be the challenging factor on the growth of the glass ampoules packaging during the forecast period.

Global Ampoules Packaging Market: Regional outlook

On the basis of region, the global ampoules packaging market is segmented into seven key regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan. North America region is expected to dominate the global ampoules market throughout the forecast period. Increasing allergies and health acquired infections in U.S. has led to increase in number of drugs and vaccines which in turn, is expected to increase the demand for ampoules packaging market in North America. However, Latin America, and Asia pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Global Ampoules Packaging: Key players

Some of the major players identified in the global ampoules packaging market are as follows: Gerresheimer AG, J.Penner Corporation, James Alexander Corporation, WIRTH PACKING, Amposan S.A., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Schott AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, BMT Corporation, Sandfire Scientific Ltd, Solopharm Company etc.