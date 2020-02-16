Angular Contact Bearings Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends by 2025

Angular Contact Bearings Market: Introduction

Angular contact bearings or angular contact ball bearings are a category of rolling component bearings. It uses a rolling element (a ball) to carry loads. They have raceways in the outer and the inner rings which are relatively displaced to each other in the path of the bearing axis. This implies that they are so designed that they can be used to carry simultaneously acting axial and radial loads, in other words can be used to bear combined loads. The axial load bearing capacity increases with increase in the angle of contact (between the range of 10-45 degrees) but lowers the radial load capacity and hence the name angular contact bearings. There are different types of angular contact bearings namely, single row contact ball bearings, double row and for point contact ball bearings. The angular contact ball bearings use races which are axially asymmetric. The angle of contact of the outer race is same as the angle of contact of the inner race. In applications which involve very high speeds, for example, turbines, density equipment and jet engines, the contact angle at the outer and inner races changes due to the high centrifugal force produced via the ball. Ceramics (silicon nitride) are generally used owing to their low density, almost 40% that of steel. These materials help in reducing the centrifugal force and maintain the functioning in proper state in high temperatures. These material ted to wear like steel, but do not crack or shatter like porcelain or glass.

Angular Contact Bearings Market: Seal and Material

Angular contact bearings have several types of shielding styles. They act as retainer for lubricants and also offer protection from being contaminated. As compared to shields, seals provide good protection but have less speed capability. There are different types of seals and shields used, namely, single and double seal and single and double shields. They can also have fixed rubber seals or full metal seals.

The angular contact bearings are manufactured using various materials which include plastic, stainless steel and ceramic hybrids. They also can be plated. Generally, chrome and cadmium are the most common plating material used.

Angular Contact Bearings Market: Advantages

The advantages of angular contact bearings are:

They can handle combined loads

They form a single unit and not two interlocking entities owing to the design which uses balls instead of rollers

Less friction generated

High rotational speeds

They are sealed bearings and hence no contamination; this will help maintain the performance and life

Optimum durability

Owing to their design structure, they can tolerate certain degree of misalignment (angular) in the shafts that they support

These advantages contribute to the growing adoption of these bearings in various industries and thereby ensure growth of the angular contact bearings market.

Angular Contact Bearings Market: Key Companies

The key companies present in the angular contact bearings market include Timken Company, NSK Ltd., SKF, NTN Corporation, Kinematics Manufacturing Inc., IMO Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, JTEKT Corporation, Forgital Group S.p.A, Schaeffler Group, Igus, Kaydon Bearings, Antex Corporation and Kavitsu Slew Ring Bearings.

