Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market to Expand at 9.5% CAGR during 2017-2025

The global anti-reflective glass coatings market is intensified in terms of competition and has robust landscape said by Transparency Market Research. This is majorly due to the presence of a large number of new companies that are actively working in the anti-reflective glass coatings market. For instance, In May 2013, Royal DSM unveiled its brand new KhepriCoat anti-reflective coating producing space at the Chemelot site in the Netherlands. The coating is basically utilized for the solar or sun-oriented application.

In March 2015, Zeiss extended its lens coating portfolio and launcehed DuraVision Silver. The item would assist the organization with increasing its range to the cost-conscious user base. There are major organizations in the anti-reflective glass coatings markets like Anthony International, Guardian Glass, Falkberg, Schott AG, and Saint Gobain. Several enterprises as well as PPG, Royal DSM, and Honeywell have started concentrating on the solar application section for quickly rising demand for the item.

According to, the TMR analysts, the global anti-reflective glass coatings market is projected to grow at a stellar 9.5% CAGR in the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 and reach US$1,790.5 mn by the end of 2025. Based on technology, the global anti-reflective coatings market is segmented into physical vapor deposition, and chemical vapor deposition. Among these, the physical vapor deposition segment has the maximum revenue share of the global anti-reflective coatings market. There are factors like superior hardness, oxidation resistance, and wear resistance of physical vapor disposition. These factors are combined with its broad usage in optics, thin films, automotive, watches, aerospace, medical, and cutting tools will drive the physical vapor deposition segment in the global anti-reflective coatings market.

Geographically, North America is leading the anti-reflective coatings market. The domination is owing to rising use of these coatings in electronics products which includes smart watches, smartphones, cameras, and tablets is expected to fuel the anti-reflective coatings market growth in the forthcoming years. The technological improvements in electronic devices and augmented eye disease is leading growth of the global anti-reflective coatings market.

Rising Demand for Antiglare Lenses and Eyewear Will as a Boon for the Market

The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to feature substantial growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to rising demand for anti-reflective and antiglare lenses and eyewear. The antiglare lenses and eyewear are developed by layering the glass surface with an anti-reflective coating. This coating aids to remove back glare, surge in diffusion and lowers the glare. Rising application in solar, electrical, optical, and electronic usages is projected to drive the anti-reflective coatings market growth in the forthcoming years.