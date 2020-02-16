Anticoagulant Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2025 | Key players: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, AstraZeneca

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Anticoagulant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

The global anticoagulant market is highly competitive due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. The market has observed a high growth because of the increase in usage of NOACs and the growing number of surgeries worldwide. This has influx intense competition among the players in the NOACs market, which is emerging in the anticoagulant market. Also, the growing focus of established vendors in the emerging economies will likely change the market dynamics in the next four years.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Anticoagulant include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Anticoagulant include

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Market Size Split by Type

Oral

Injectable

Market Size Split by Application

DVT

PE

AF

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

