Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and presents an in-depth view of the global exhaust emission control device market. The market has been forecasted for the period 2017 to 2026, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). The study encompasses the drivers and restraints of the global exhaust emission control device market. The report also covers key industry developments and technological road map that helps to overview the market.

The report comprises a study of market attractiveness by their market growth and size over all the market segments. The study of value chain analysis and SWOT stress on analyzing the market trends and bargaining power of the suppliers and consumers. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the exhaust emission control device market has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global exhaust emission control device market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of device type, engine type, material type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive exhaust emission control device in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The company profiles of major players operating across globe are considered for the study. Key players operating in the global exhaust emission control device market include Johnson Matthey, Faurecia, Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co., KG, DENSO Corporation, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Bosal, Katcon, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Jetex Exhaust Ltd., SANGO Co., Ltd., Continental Emitech GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Albonair GmbH, IBIDEN Co., Ltd, and Corning Incorporated. The company profile has been mapped over the financials of the company, business strategy, company overview, recent developments, and its investments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the automotive exhaust emission control device market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive exhaust emission control device has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key component type, technology type, vehicle, and regional segments of the automotive exhaust emission control device market. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), ICCT ( International Council on Clean Transportation), European Federation for Transport and Environment AISBL etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The exhaust emission control device market for automotive has been segmented as follows:

Global Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: by Device Type

– Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWC)

– Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

– Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

– Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

– Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

– Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Global Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: by Engine Type

– Gasoline

– Diesel

– Hybrid

Global Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: by Material Type

– Platinum

– Palladium

– Rhodium

Global Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: by Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

Global Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: by Sales Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Global Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– Latin America

