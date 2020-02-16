BOPP Hot Melt Tape Market: Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights

Nowadays, the packaging industry is growing across the globe due to increase in the e-business and shipping industry. BOPP hot melt tape market is also growing. BOPP is Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene films coated with water-based adhesive and tapes are made from the superior quality adhesive which provides high tack and adhesion strength required for sealing of cartons to make them pilfer proof. Hot melt tape has significantly higher adhesion as compared to acrylic tape and other tapes on most surfaces, including fiberboard. It may be the reason for gaining attraction in the packaging industry.

BOPP hot melt tapes are commonly used tapes that are used in sealing medium to heavy-duty carton sealing, shipping, in logistic industries. Both hot melt tape and acrylic tape are useful in hot and cold temperatures. However acrylic tape holds up better in extremely low temperature and is ideal for refrigerated or frozen storage units. That’s why hot melt tape is preferred for the sealing of boxes in logistic industries.

BOPP Hot Melt Tape – Market Dynamics

Growth in demand for BOPP hot melt tape market is expected to remain stable for various reasons. Firstly, the rise in the e-business positively affects the growth of the BOPP hot melt tape market because it is used for the packaging of boxes. Moreover, the tape is used for multiple purposes, such as for the striping of goods, for the branding of the company, and printing on BOPP hot melt tape can be easily done. Therefore, these are the several considerable factors which contribute to the growth of the BOPP hot melt tape market.

The growth in the disposable income in developing and countries is the key reason behind increase in consumption of electronics appliances, and it directly affects the demand of the BOPP hot melt tape positively. Increases in the logistics and shipping industry is also a considerable factor for the growth of the BOPP hot melt tape market. The reverse method of printing is on trend because it protects the printed colours and logos from abrasion and aging due to the use of the tape and ensures longer life of printing on the product.

BOPP Hot Melt Tape Market – Regional outlook

BOPP hot melt tape market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America and Europe are expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

BOPP Hot Melt Tape Market – Key players

Few of the key players identified across the globe in the BOPP hot melt tape market are Bolex Shenzhen Adhesive Products Co Ltd, Shenzhen Yuhuasheng Bag sealing tape Co., Ltd., Fabo Tape Solution, ADH Tape, Paradise Packaging Pvt. Ltd., PPM Industries, IRPLAST S.p.A. etc.