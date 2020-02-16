Building Automation and Control System Market Analysis, By Product (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, BMS, Fire & Safety), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Government), By Region And Segment Forecast, 2014 – 2025

The Building automation and control system market was estimated as USD 30.8 Billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% over the forecast period. The control system is applied to control and monitor the MEP system such as power monitoring, security, escalators & elevators, CCTV, water monitoring, fire alarm system and plumbing. The control system is installed majorly in residential, commercial, public buildings and institutional buildings. Therefore, the system is also referred as the structural interlink network control system. Increasing need for quick response with accuracy has led to the enhanced adoption of automation and control system in the industry. The control system helps in reducing the operating cost with existing energy resource and decreases the emission of carbon dioxide in the environment. Furthermore, growing need for the maintenance, reliability, support, customization and demand for the energy efficiency is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are: ABB, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, CONTROL4, DELTA CONTROLS, Distech Controls, Dwyer, Emerson Electric, Evon Technologies, Honeywell, Itron, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Lutron, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

One of the major factors for aiding the market growth and implementation in building is energy efficiency. The energy efficiency helps in reducing the environmental footprints and controls rising energy cost, hence raising the value of a building. Additionally, increasing trend of the wireless connectivity which further supports in control, remote monitoring, and increased security in buildings has also benefitted the industry growth.

Increasing implementation of IoT in commercial buildings such as corporate offices, retail stores, and production factories has further decreased the energy consumption, enhancing the energy efficiency. The industry players are switching from pneumatic devices to digital direct control (DDC) owing to their compatibility with the new devices.

Furthermore, the market is segmented by products which include security and access control, lighting system, BMS, HVAC control, Fire and life safety, and others. The end users of building automation and control system market are categorized into residential, commercial and institutional and public buildings.

“Global Building Automation and Control System Market” is research report of comprehensive nature which entails information in relation with major regional markets, current scenarios. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

The Global Building Automation and Control System Market is also obtainable to the readers as a wholistic overview of the competitive landscape. It delivers a comparative analysis of the key players as well as regional segments, enabling readers to develop better understanding of areas in which they can place their standing resources and gauging the significance of a particular region in order to lift their standing in the Global Market.

