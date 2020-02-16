BUILDING AUTOMATION SYSTEMS MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Building Automation Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

The Building Automation System (BAS) core functionality is to keep building climate within a specified range, light rooms based on an occupancy schedule, monitor performance and device failures in all systems and provide malfunction alarms. Automation systems reduce building energy and maintenance costs compared to a non-controlled building. Typically they are financed through energy and insurance savings and other savings associated with pre-emptive maintenance and quick detection of issues.

The commercial application held the largest size of the BAS market in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The increased rate of implementation of BAS in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport areas such as airports and railway stations is encouraging the growth of the BAS market for commercial application. HVAC, lighting, and security and access control systems are the major products used in the market for commercial application.

This report focuses on the global Building Automation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Legrand SA (France)

Hubbell Inc. (U.S.)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

BuildingIQ (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wired Technology

1.4.3 Wireless Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Automation Systems Market Size

2.2 Building Automation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Automation Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Building Automation Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

12.1.1 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

12.3.1 Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland) Recent Development

12.4 Schneider Electric SE (France)

12.4.1 Schneider Electric SE (France) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Schneider Electric SE (France) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Schneider Electric SE (France) Recent Development

12.5 United Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

12.5.1 United Technologies Corp. (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.5.4 United Technologies Corp. (U.S.) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 United Technologies Corp. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

12.6.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.7 Legrand SA (France)

12.7.1 Legrand SA (France) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Legrand SA (France) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Legrand SA (France) Recent Development

12.8 Hubbell Inc. (U.S.)

12.8.1 Hubbell Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Hubbell Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hubbell Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.9 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

12.9.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.9.4 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.10 Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

12.10.1 Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Building Automation Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland) Revenue in Building Automation Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland) Recent Development

12.11 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.)

12.12 Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

12.13 BuildingIQ (U.S.)

