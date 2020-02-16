Canine Lymphoma Treatment Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2028

Malignant lymphoma or lymphosarcoma are one of the common tumours in canine species such as dogs accounting for approximately 7-24% of all canine tumours and 83% of all canine blood cells malignancies. Canine lymphoma treatment are drugs used in the treatment and mitigation of tumours.

Canine Lymphoma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidences of canine lymphoma owing to drivers such as pet adoption, awareness, and development of breeds having high incidence of lymphomas such as Boxers, Bull Mastiffs, Basset Hounds, Saint Bernards, Scottish Terriers, Airedales and Bull dogs is the prime driver of the market. The growing median age of dog breeds is another driver of the market as lymphomas generally affect middle aged and older dogs with a median age of 6-9 years. The rise in risk factors such as infection by retrovirus and environmental factors such as use of herbicides, exposure to industrial fumes and chemicals such as paints and solvents, are driving as large demand. Weak immunity has been associated with canine lymphoma.

The growing pet care expenditure is another driver of the canine lymphoma treatment market. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates that spending Americans spend almost $69.4 billion Dollars on pets in 2017. Pets 2017 spending outpaced 2016 by 4 percent CAGR. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 62% of American households own at least one pet and the annual cost of owning a dog averages $1,843 in 2017. The rising pet insurance and veterinary healthcare infrastructure is another driver of the canine lymphoma treatment market. The advent of charity pet financial aids such as The Pet Fund, Redrover Relief and CareCredit is charging the market.

However the constraints such as high cost, lack of awareness, discrimination and speciesism, and poor animal rights and regulations in developing world is hampering the canine lymphoma treatment market. According to Pet Insurance, cancer in canines cost almost $5,150 to $20,000 to treat.

Canine Lymphoma Treatment Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the canine lymphoma treatment report is segmented based on drug class, lymphoma type, end users and regions.

Based on drug type, the global Canine Lymphoma Treatment market is segmented into:

Alkylating agents

Corticosteroids

Purine Analogs

Antimetabolites

Immune Modulators

Others

Based on lymphoma type, the global Canine Lymphoma Treatment market is segmented into:

Multicentric lymphoma

Alimentary lymphoma

Mediastinal lymphoma

Extranodal lymphoma

Based on end users, the global Canine Lymphoma Treatment market is segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory Care

Homecare

Canine Lymphoma Treatment Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global canine lymphoma treatment market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by U.S. is expected to dominate the global canine lymphoma treatment market owing to large purchasing power, large prosperous and ageing baby boomer population adopting pets, and large pet adoption and expenditure.

The Europe canine lymphoma treatment markets is expected to be led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa canine lymphoma treatment market is constrained due to the low healthcare expenditure and poor economic conditions. The Middle East and Africa canine lymphoma treatment market is projected to be dominated by the gulf economies of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait owing to their large wealth relative to the African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the large economic growth. The growing economy of China, and India is expected to drive a large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global canine lymphoma treatment market are Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, VetDC, Inc., Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., HylaPharm and others.

The canine lymphoma treatment report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global Canine Lymphoma Treatment report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

