Car Fleet Leasing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Car Fleet Leasing Market:

Executive Summary

Care leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others.

This market research analysis identifies the flexibility to change their car depending upon their changing requirements as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The buyers looking for updated models, improved safety features and improved fuel economy opt for leasing as it is economical to get access to newer car variants. Car leasing also provides the buyers the choice of operational lease, which allows the lease contract to be terminated at any time by the lessee without any penalty. Furthermore, the low fleet lease payment rates compared to loan due payment also influences business entities and individual customers to adopt leasing as a viable option.

This report focuses on the global Car Fleet Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Fleet Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ALD Automotive

ARI

Arval

Donlen

LeasePlan

Car Express

Executive Car Leasing

First Class Leasing

High End Auto Leasing

Absolute Auto Leasing

Autoflex

Global Auto Leasing

World Auto Group Leasing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Close End Lease

Open End Lease

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Fleet Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Fleet Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Fleet Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

