Charcoal Ingredient Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2018-2026

Charcoal ingredient is gaining worldwide recognition owing to their adsorptive properties which enable them to effectively remove unwanted chemical waste and toxic materials from liquids and gases by adsorption. Charcoal ingredient is extensively used in many industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, water treatment plants and others. Charcoal ingredient is also considered as one of the excellent sources of activated carbon, which has various proven health benefits. In the global charcoal ingredient market, an increase in demand for charcoal ingredient from the Asia Pacific and North America market has been witnessed due to increasing population and growing demand for cosmetics in the region. As the demand for charcoal ingredient is increasing, higher returns for investors in the charcoal ingredient market can be expected in near future.

Charcoal ingredient is significantly used in the cosmetic and personal care industry – it is used in lotions, face masks and many other cosmetics. Applications of charcoal ingredient within the personal care have also increased due to various benefits of it. For instance, it removes dirt and cleanses skin. Charcoal ingredient has also become an important component of the food and beverage industry where it is used to treat, purify and decolorize drinks. Along with this, charcoal ingredient also provides color stability and helps in the removal of bad tastes from beverages. These various benefits of charcoal ingredient are due to the presence of negative charge on it, which helps in binding it to the positively charged cations present on chemicals and other toxic substances, thereby resulting in the removal of those impurities from the product. Charcoal ingredient is also used in the metallurgy process to extract metals from their ores and in the refining of the curtain. The demand for charcoal ingredient has significantly increased in the past few years and is expected to increase further in near future due to its multiple benefits and growing use.

Some of the key players operating in the global charcoal ingredient market are Brenntag North America, Inc., HAYCARB (PVT) LTD, Coco Carbons India Pvt Ltd, Calgon Carbon Corporation, JACOBI CARBONS GROUP, Kalimati Carbon Pvt Ltd, Ameya Performatt, Raj Carbon, Donau Carbon GmbH, Boyce Carbon and others.