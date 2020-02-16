CHEMICAL ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY (EOR) MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Huntsman

Kemira

Sasol

DuPont

Tiorco

Baker Hughes

SNF Group

Solvay

Surtek

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

Shandong Polymer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polymer Flooding

Surfactant Flooding

Alkaline Flooding

Micellar Flooding

Other

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

1.1 Definition of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

1.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polymer Flooding

1.2.3 Surfactant Flooding

1.2.4 Alkaline Flooding

1.2.5 Micellar Flooding

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue by Regions

5.2 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

5.3.2 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Import and Export

5.4 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

5.4.2 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Import and Export

5.5 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

5.5.2 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Import and Export

5.6 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

5.6.2 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Import and Export

5.8 India Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production

5.8.2 India Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Import and Export

6 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production by Type

6.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue by Type

6.3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price by Type

7 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 BASF Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Huntsman

8.2.1 Huntsman Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Huntsman Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Huntsman Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Kemira

8.3.1 Kemira Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Kemira Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Kemira Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Sasol

8.4.1 Sasol Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Sasol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Sasol Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 DuPont

8.5.1 DuPont Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 DuPont Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 DuPont Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Tiorco

8.6.1 Tiorco Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Tiorco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Tiorco Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Baker Hughes

8.7.1 Baker Hughes Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Baker Hughes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Baker Hughes Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 SNF Group

8.8.1 SNF Group Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 SNF Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 SNF Group Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Solvay

8.9.1 Solvay Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Solvay Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Solvay Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Surtek

8.10.1 Surtek Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Surtek Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Surtek Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Halliburton

8.12 Schlumberger Limited

8.13 Shandong Polymer

