CLOUD DATA LOSS PREVENTION MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

In today’s world, huge amount of sensitive data such as customer financial information, patient health information, personal confidential documentation or intellectual property documents is moving to the cloud, but many enterprises lack policy controls for data stored in cloud services. Data loss prevention is a process of protecting sensitive data which is at rest, in-motion and endpoint to reduce the chances of data theft or unauthorized exposure. Cloud data loss prevention solutions protect enterprises that have adopted cloud storage. Cloud DLP solution ensure that data is encrypted and sent to authorized cloud applications. This solution offers a built in support for scanning and classifying sensitive data in cloud storage.
Factors such as increase focus of organizations to meet data regulations, compliance requirements for the data saved on public and private cloud and increasing instances of data breaches and cyber-attacks at various platforms are the factors driving the growth of cloud data loss prevention. Moreover, law enforcement agencies around the globe are promoting efficient and effective use of technology for protecting individual and organization data.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CipherCloud
McAfee
Trustwave
Check Point Software Technologies
Symantec
Digital Guardian
Skyhigh Networks
Blue Coat Systems
Cisco Systems
Code Green Networks
Zecurion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network DLP
Endpoint DLP
Storage DLP
Market segment by Application, split into
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Government And Defence
Manufacturing
Retail And Logistics
Energy And Utility
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Network DLP
1.4.3 Endpoint DLP
1.4.4 Storage DLP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT And Telecom
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Government And Defence
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Retail And Logistics
1.5.8 Energy And Utility
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size
2.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Data Loss Prevention Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CipherCloud
12.1.1 CipherCloud Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.1.4 CipherCloud Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CipherCloud Recent Development
12.2 McAfee
12.2.1 McAfee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.3 Trustwave
12.3.1 Trustwave Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.3.4 Trustwave Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Trustwave Recent Development
12.4 Check Point Software Technologies
12.4.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.4.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Symantec
12.5.1 Symantec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.5.4 Symantec Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.6 Digital Guardian
12.6.1 Digital Guardian Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.6.4 Digital Guardian Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Digital Guardian Recent Development
12.7 Skyhigh Networks
12.7.1 Skyhigh Networks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.7.4 Skyhigh Networks Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Skyhigh Networks Recent Development
12.8 Blue Coat Systems
12.8.1 Blue Coat Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.8.4 Blue Coat Systems Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Blue Coat Systems Recent Development
12.9 Cisco Systems
12.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.10 Code Green Networks
12.10.1 Code Green Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction
12.10.4 Code Green Networks Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Code Green Networks Recent Development
12.11 Zecurion
