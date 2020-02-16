Digital Workplace Technologies Market- Blurs The Line Between The Physical World And Digital World To Optimize The Workplace

Global Digital Workplace Technologies Market: Introduction

Smart tools has been used by many enterprises to optimize the overall business process. Digital workplace is one of the important trends in business enterprises where employees are engaged with their work by using advanced digital technologies. In digital workplace technologies space, enterprises utilize connecting technologies such as video conferencing with gesture control and uses augmented reality and virtual reality technologies which blurs the line between the physical world and digital world to optimize the workplace. Digital workplace technologies also benefit the enterprises with collaborative tools encouraging them in various activities such as crowdsourcing, hackathons, etc. beyond traditional teams and organization structures. Employees of the organizations are facilitated with mobile suite of communication and collaboration services which are embedded in the business process.

In addition to this in digital workplace technologies cloud-based technique one of the important segment where work place is connected through private, personal and hybrid cloud to provide real-time services to customer at low cost.

Global Digital Workplace Technologies Market: Drivers and Challenges

With the evolution of technology, enterprises are increasingly opting for digital workplace solutions in order to be benefited with the reduced operational cost and enhanced efficiency. Advancement of smart technologies and increasing adoption of these technologies drive the overall digital workplace technologies market.

However, technology is the prime component of digital workplace and it is also required to have a proper planning of the business which is being transformed to digital. Initial investment is high while digitizing the workplace. These are a few factors which are restraining the growth of global digital workplace technologies market.

Global Digital Workplace Technologies Market: Segmentation

Global digital workplace technologies market can be segmented into component type, size of enterprise, verticals and regions.

On the basis of component type, global digital workplace technologies market can be segmented into software and services.

On the basis of size of enterprises, global digital workplace technologies market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of verticals, global digital workplace technologies market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, government offices, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication and others

Global Digital Workplace Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global Digital Workplace Technologies Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe are among the regions that constitute the major revenue share in 2016 for the global digital workplace technology market owing to the developed economies and acceptance to new technologies among the enterprises. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the region which has maximum potential due to the digitization in various countries and major conglomerates ready to set up their offices in the region during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are among the regions which would experience positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Digital Workplace Technologies Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for digital workplace technologies market are BMC Software, Inc., Namics AG, Oakton Consulting Technology, Bitrix, Inc., Accenture, Avanade Inc. Zensar Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology, Igloo Software, and Akumina.