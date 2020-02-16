Enteric Disease Testing Market is Poised to be Worth US$4.9 Bn by 2025

Enteric diseases are gastrointestinal infections caused by microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites when they enter the body through the mouth or intestinal systems. Various microbes responsible for enteric infections include salmonella, shigella, rotavirus, norovirus, c. difficile, cryptosporidium, vibrio, and campylobacter. These diseases may range from asymptomatic to having mild to severe symptoms such as abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, stool containing blood or pus, fever, and weight loss. Incubation period varies from few days to few weeks depending on the disease and severity. In order to reduce the chance of developing complications, these diseases need to be diagnosed early.

The global Enteric Disease Testing Market was valued at US$3.7 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to US$4.9 bn by 2025, exhibiting a steady 3.6% CAGR therein.

The global market for enteric disease testing has been segmented broadly on the basis of different pathogens causing enteric illness, namely bacteria, viruses, and parasites. The market is further segmented into various diseases caused by respective pathogens, such as salmonellosis, shigellosis, and campylobacteriosis, caused by enteric bacteria. Leading viral and parasitic enteric diseases include norovirus and rotavirus infections, giardiasis, amebiasis, and cryptosporidiosis. Key testing methods in the global enteric disease testing market include immunoassay testing, conventional testing, and molecular diagnostic testing. Further, the market has been segmented according to end use into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and physician offices.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1258

Based on disease indication, bacterial enteric diseases accounted for approximately 58.5% of the global enteric disease testing market in 2016. Product developments that enable smooth and fast procedures for both physicians and patients and the growing incidence of diseases associated with E. coli and C. difficile are expected to fuel the growth of the bacterial enteric disease segment. The parasitic enteric disease segment is the second leading revenue generator for the global enteric disease testing market. In developed regions, frequent traveling to developing nations has become a major factor driving the segment’s growth.

By geography, the global enteric disease testing market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe accounted for the highest share of the global enteric disease testing market in 2017, followed by Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The U.S. dominated the enteric disease testing market in North America, accounting for around 94.0% of the latter in 2016. This dominance is majorly due factors such as high costs of products and high level of consumer awareness. The enteric disease testing market was valued at more than US$1 bn in both North America and Europe in 2017 and is likely to rise to more than US$1.4 bn by 2025, with Europe leading the way with a robust 4.7% CAGR.

Asia Pacific, accounting for more than 50% of the total global population, represents a profitable market for enteric disease testing in terms of growth and potential. The region is associated with unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation, and unhygienic conditions, and thus witnesses a large percentage of population infected with enteric microbes. The market for enteric disease testing is primarily driven in this region due to the high prevalence of enteric infections, rising awareness, inception of rapid diagnostic tests and continuously improving economy of India and China, leading to increased healthcare expenditure.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1258

The key players operating in the enteric disease testing market are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., and DiaSorin.