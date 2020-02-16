Explosive Ordnance Disposal Global Market 2018: Key Players – Northrop Grumman, DuPont, Armtrac, Chemring, Safariland, IRobot, Scanna Msc, United Shield International
Bomb disposal is the process by which hazardous explosive devices are rendered safe. Globally, increasing terrorism activities is one of the major factors expected to drive the demand for explosive ordnance disposal equipment during the period of study. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Explosive Ordnance Disposal will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Explosive Ordnance Disposal market for 2018-2023. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Explosive Ordnance Disposal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: Portable X-ray Systems Projected Water Disruptors EOD Suits & Blankets EOD Robots Others Segmentation by application: Defense Law Enforcement Request a Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487605-global-expl… We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Northrop Grumman DuPont Armtrac Chemring Safariland IRobot Scanna Msc United Shield International NABCO Systems API Technologies Cobham Reamda In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives To study and analyze the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Explosive Ordnance Disposal market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Explosive Ordnance Disposal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Explosive Ordnance Disposal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Table of Contents – Key Points 2018-2023 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Report (Status and Outlook) 1 Scope of the Report 1.1 Market Introduction 1.2 Research Objectives 1.3 Years Considered 1.4 Market Research Methodology 1.5 Economic Indicators 1.6 Currency Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 World Market Overview 2.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size 2013-2023 2.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size CAGR by Region 2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Segment by Type 2.2.1 Portable X-ray Systems 2.2.2 Projected Water Disruptors 2.2.3 Bomb Containment Chambers 2.2.4 EOD Suits & Blankets 2.2.5 EOD Robots 2.2.6 Others 2.3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size by Type 2.3.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018) 2.3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018) 2.4 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Segment by Application 2.4.1 Defense 2.4.2 Law Enforcement 2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size by Application 2.5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018) 2.5.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018) 3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal by Players 3.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players 3.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size by Players (2016-2018) 3.1.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018) 3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Key Players Head office and Products Offered 3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis 3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis 3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018) 3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion ………. 11 Key Players Analysis 11.1 Northrop Grumman 11.1.1 Company Details 11.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.1.3 Northrop Grumman Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.1.4 Main Business Overview 11.1.5 Northrop Grumman News 11.2 DuPont 11.2.1 Company Details 11.2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.2.3 DuPont Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.2.4 Main Business Overview 11.2.5 DuPont News 11.3 Armtrac 11.3.1 Company Details 11.3.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.3.3 Armtrac Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.3.4 Main Business Overview 11.3.5 Armtrac News 11.4 Chemring 11.4.1 Company Details 11.4.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.4.3 Chemring Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.4.4 Main Business Overview 11.4.5 Chemring News 11.5 Safariland 11.5.1 Company Details 11.5.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.5.3 Safariland Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.5.4 Main Business Overview 11.5.5 Safariland News 11.6 IRobot 11.6.1 Company Details 11.6.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.6.3 IRobot Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.6.4 Main Business Overview 11.6.5 IRobot News 11.7 Scanna Msc 11.7.1 Company Details 11.7.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.7.3 Scanna Msc Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.7.4 Main Business Overview 11.7.5 Scanna Msc News 11.8 United Shield International 11.8.1 Company Details 11.8.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.8.3 United Shield International Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.8.4 Main Business Overview 11.8.5 United Shield International News 11.9 NABCO Systems 11.9.1 Company Details 11.9.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered 11.9.3 NABCO Systems Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018) 11.9.4 Main Business Overview 11.9.5 NABCO Systems News 11.10 API Technologies 11.10.1 Company Details ……Continued Access Complete Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3487605-global-explosive-o… ABOUT US: Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories. ADDRES: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India This release was published on openPR.